Nine charged in Carol Stream attack

Nine people have been charged with attacking a man in a Carol Stream apartment Tuesday night.

Patricia Soto, 55, of the 6400 block of 27th Street in Berwyn; Raymundo Franco, 37, of the 2600 block of Metropolitan Avenue in Waukegan; Luis Pozelos, 28, and Anais Nova, 30, of the 2100 block of Capri Avenue in Joliet; Tremaine Dantzler, 28, of the 400 block of West Oak Avenue in Lockport; and four juveniles are charged with mob action and criminal trespass to a residence. Dantzler and Pozelos were also charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

They were friends and relatives of victim's girlfriend, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The victim and his girlfriend were at home when Soto, who is the woman's mother, and Franco, who is the woman's brother, arrived, and spoke outside with the girlfriend. The victim then left the apartment with Soto.

The girlfriend's sister, Anais Nova, then arrived with Pozelos and Dantzler, and the sisters began arguing, authorities say.

Nova, Pozelos and Dantzler then entered the apartment, and the men began hitting, kicking and choking the victim, according to authorities. Soto, Franco and four juveniles entered the apartment.

During the attack, the victim took a knife from a counter and swung it.

The victim, Pozelos and the juveniles were injured.

Soto, Dantzler, Nova and Franco appeared Thursday before DuPage County Judge Alexander McGimpsey. Pozelos is expected to appear in bond court Friday, according to the release.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Soto, but she was allowed to post a personal-recognizance bond.

The judge set bail at $5,000 for Franco; $5,000 for Nova; and $10,000 for Dantzler.