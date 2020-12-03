Feder: Dish Network blackout of Nexstar stations exploits viewers

While Dish Network and Nexstar Media Group continue to play hardball on a retransmission agreement, viewers of "Chicago's Very Own" WGN-Channel 9 and WGN America cable network were plunged into darkness Wednesday night by the satellite TV provider.

WGN and 163 other Nexstar stations in 115 markets nationwide were affected by the dispute over carriage fees.

"This record-breaking blackout is not only exploitative, but also an endangerment to the health and safety of countless Americans who rely on their local news for up-to-date coronavirus information," said a spokesperson for American Television Alliance, a coalition of interested groups.

