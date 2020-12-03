Believe Project: $100 to help grieving couple receive some help and recover

Today's winner of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Emily Hawkins of Round Lake Heights.

Hawkins wants to give the money to a couple she knows. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"On September 25, 2020, their beautiful daughter passed away by suicide. She was only 15, and she was just a joy to be around.

"I want them to receive this so that they can continue to receive help, as well as recover from these hard times. They have three other children, two under the age of 6. The family is fantastic, and I've known them for what seems like forever.

"I feel that this money would be a small but welcomed help."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.