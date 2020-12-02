Already on leave, Rosemont top cop Stephens III resigns

Rosemont Public Safety Department Superintendent Donald E. Stephens III has formally resigned from his post, his uncle, Mayor Brad Stephens, confirmed Wednesday.

Crews could be seen moving items out of the top cop's office to trucks in front of village hall on Wednesday morning, at the same time Rosemont's monthly village board meeting was taking place on the second floor.

The mayor said Stephens III, who has been on leave since Sept. 23 for unspecified personal reasons, handed in a resignation letter Nov. 12, and also asked for his paid leave to be extended through the end of the calendar year.

"I'm sure I'll get an understanding about what's going on before then," said Stephens, who said he hasn't spoken to his nephew since he went on leave in September.

The mayor did not provide additional details about the absence or resignation, only saying that Stephens III still lives in town.

Stephens III has been Rosemont's top cop for six years following the retirement of his father, Donald E. Stephens II, the mayor's brother who died in 2016. A 22-year veteran of the force, Stephens III oversaw a department of 70 sworn employees, who are cross-trained in police and fire service, and another 300 auxiliary officers.

William Anderson, general manager of the Rosemont Convention & Tourism Bureau, has been overseeing the department in a civilian role as acting superintendent. He previously served as a deputy chief before taking his job in the convention bureau.

The mayor said there would likely be a reorganization of the department's command staff in the new year.