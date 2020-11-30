Feder: WTTW pats itself on the back with 'Making Sense of 2020'

There's still a full month to go before 2020 is over, but that's not stopping WTTW-Channel 11 from wrapping it up already. Like everyone else, it seems Chicago's public television station can't wait for the year to end either, Robert Feder writes.

The result is "Making Sense of 2020," a retrospective on what veteran news anchor Phil Ponce called "a hellacious year -- one jaw-dropping moment after another," premiering at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Unfortunately "Making Sense of 2020" comes off more as a self-serving promotion for WTTW's news operation (at times it's like watching a contest entry) than a review of an unimaginably bad year for millions of people.

