 

Grand Avenue in Gurnee to temporarily close beginning Dec. 1

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/29/2020 5:03 PM

As part of ongoing improvements on Grand Avenue between Skokie Highway and Waveland Avenue in Gurnee, the Illinois Department of Transportation will close Grand for nearly a week, weather permitting, beginning Dec. 1.

The closure is necessary to demolish the Union Pacific Railroad temporary bridge.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Starting at 7 p.m., Grand Avenue will be fully closed at the railroad bridge, just east of Skokie Highway, until 5 a.m. Dec. 7, weather permitting. A detour will direct traffic to Skokie Highway, Washington Street and Green Bay Road. Temporary pavement will be constructed between Skokie Highway and Waveland Avenue.

The week of Dec. 7 until early spring, Grand Avenue will be two lanes in each direction. In early spring, it will return to one lane in each direction to accommodate work.

The overall project consists of removal and replacement of the bridge, new sidewalks, curbs, retaining walls and storm sewers. It also includes widening Grand Avenue and is anticipated to be completed in the summer.

