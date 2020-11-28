Willow Creek to host Christmas light walkway display

Willow Creek Community Church's main South Barrington campus will be transformed into an outdoor light extravaganza for the public to enjoy -- at a distance from one another -- beginning Tuesday.

The church's first Winter Wonderland Walk is a half-mile paved walking path with 80 wrapped trees, 55 lighted structures and more than 10 miles of lights. Church leaders say it's their way to bring some Christmas cheer to the community, as a number of holiday gatherings have already been curtailed across the region.

The light spectacle is free to attend, but requires timed tickets available on the church website at willowcreek.org/wonderland. Attendees ages 2 and above will be required to wear face masks along the walk.

"In the midst of all that 2020 has brought, what better time to share the joy of the Christmas season and story with our family, friends and neighbors," said Shawn Williams, the campus pastor, in a news release.

"We dreamed up an outdoor, socially distant and safe way to use our church grounds for this purpose, and it is our hope that Willow Creek's light extravaganza, Winter Wonderland Walk, will provide a way for people to connect with the season in a meaningful way."

The decorated walkway will feature interactive elements that tell the Christmas story and give pause for reflection, organizers say. It will be open nightly, except for Mondays, starting Dec. 1. The event runs through Christmas Eve.

Parking is available in the A, B, and C church lots, located at 67 Algonquin Road.