 

Ice skating returns to Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont

  • Nico Lampignano, 6, helps his younger brother Vincent, 4, both of Kildeer navigate the rice rink ice as skating returns to the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont Saturday.

      Nico Lampignano, 6, helps his younger brother Vincent, 4, both of Kildeer navigate the rice rink ice as skating returns to the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Susan Tompkins helps check in skaters as ice skating returns to the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont Saturday.

      Susan Tompkins helps check in skaters as ice skating returns to the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont Saturday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Ice skating returns to the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont Saturday. In order to ensure social distancing, the outdoor ice rink will limit capacities and advance ice skating reservations are required.

      Ice skating returns to the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont Saturday. In order to ensure social distancing, the outdoor ice rink will limit capacities and advance ice skating reservations are required. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 11/28/2020 4:02 PM

Families could be heard laughing and enjoying themselves Saturday as ice skating returned to the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont.

In order to ensure social distancing, the outdoor ice rink will limit capacity and advance ice skating reservations are required.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Admission to the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink is free; however, a credit card is required to hold reservations. 

Bring your own skates or rent skates online for $8. Guests with reservations who fail to appear for their skating time will incur an $8 per person fee.

Refunds will be given to guests with reservations that are canceled due to rink closure caused by inclement weather or COVID-19 mandates.

The 45-minute skating time slots can be reserved and ice skate rentals can be made at rosemont.com/thepark.

Parkway Bank Park has implemented several new health and safety procedures to ensure the safety of its staff and guests. They include skater temperature checks upon arrival and enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces. Face masks are required for staff and encouraged for skaters.

The Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park will be open every day through Jan. 5.

In addition to special holiday hours, the rink will also be open on Sundays through Feb. 28. Additional 2021 ice skating hours will be announced at a later date.

