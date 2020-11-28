Grayslake trustee and Navy veteran works to help homeless female veterans

U.S. Navy veteran and Grayslake village Trustee Lalena Zoe Magnetta has twice been a finalist in the Ms. Veteran America contest. It recognizes active-duty servicewomen or female veterans for their talents, knowledge of military history and advocacy. Courtesy of Lalena Zoe Magnetta

Lalena Zoe Magnetta is a U.S. Navy veteran and Grayslake village trustee. Since her military service ended in 2012, she has dedicated countless hours to helping homeless female veterans and their families. Courtesy of Lalena Zoe Magnetta

Lalena Zoe Magnetta only recently joined the Grayslake village board, but her public service began years ago.

Magnetta, 38, is a U.S. Navy veteran who served as an aviation electronics technician, including in combat aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom more than a decade ago.

Magnetta finished her Navy career as a recruit division commander at the Great Lakes Naval Station near North Chicago, serving there from 2009 to 2012.

In the years that followed, Magnetta has worked with a number of groups seeking to assist veterans and civilians in need, especially women and children.

That includes working on a campaign called "Combat Boots to Business Suits" that assists female veterans transitioning back to the civilian world get business attire. It was organized by the Lake County chapter of a nonprofit group called Illinois Joining Forces.

Magnetta also serves as a board member for a nonprofit group called Keeping Families Covered that helps poor Lake County families get needed products for babies and young children.

She has worked in various roles to help female veterans who have become homeless, too. That cause is personal for Magnetta.

"Before I joined the Navy, I experienced homelessness," she said. "My father, who is also a Navy veteran, experienced homelessness as well."

Magnetta said it breaks her heart "to think about people who have sacrificed so much to serve their country going to bed hungry and homeless."

"I want to change that," she said.

In 2018, Magnetta was a finalist in the Ms. Veteran America competition. This is no beauty contest; rather, it recognizes active-duty servicewomen or female veterans for their talents, knowledge of military history and advocacy.

The following year, Magnetta was named second runner up in the contest.

Proceeds from the annual event provide housing for homeless female veterans and their children through a group called Final Salute.

"Ms. Veteran America's primary role is to be a nationwide ambassador, spokeswoman and advocate for homeless women veterans," Magnetta explained. "I was proud to work with local, state and federal officials to highlight the seriousness of this issue."

Magnetta, who works at Siemens, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Grayslake village board in August. She said active-duty military personnel and veterans "are an integral part of who we are" in the town.

"I look forward to using all of my life experiences to seek initiatives that will allow Grayslake to continue to be the wonderful community it is," she said.

• Do you know of veterans helping other veterans, doing good things for their community or who have an interesting story to tell? Share your story at veterans@dailyherald.com.