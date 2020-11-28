COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Nov. 27

Suburbs' portion

There have been 303,855 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 43% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 5,298 deaths in the suburbs, which is 44% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 140,466 cases and 2,850 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 158,404 cases and 3,413 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 4,951 cases and 127 deaths in Des Plaines, 3,426 cases and 39 deaths in Palatine, 3,050 cases and 64 deaths in Arlington Heights, 2,919 cases and 30 deaths in Schaumburg, 2,472 cases and 37 deaths in Streamwood, 2,448 cases and 21 deaths in Mount Prospect, 2,196 cases and 34 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 2,162 cases and 85 deaths in Wheeling, 2,158 cases and 58 deaths in Glenview, 1,554 cases and 68 deaths in Northbrook, 1,512 cases and 20 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,498 cases and 51 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,409 cases and 31 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 797 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 567 cases and 24 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

• As of Friday, DuPage County had 44,035 cases and 731 deaths, according to the state. The DuPage County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts as of Wednesday, according to the county: 3,445 cases and 65 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 2,718 cases and 18 deaths in Addison, 2,444 cases and 22 deaths in West Chicago, 2,240 cases and 32 deaths in Carol Stream, 2,155 cases and 29 deaths in Wheaton, 2,151 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,108 cases and 50 deaths in Elmhurst, 2,101 cases and 33 deaths in Lombard, 1,771 cases and 15 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,556 cases and 9 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,461 cases and 25 deaths in Bensenville, 1,257 cases and 10 deaths in Villa Park, and 1,009 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 36,375 cases with 605 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.Kane County• 31,136 cases with 429 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Monday: 9,160 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 5,918 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 2,823 in St. Charles, 2,532 in Carpentersville, 1,476 in South Elgin, 1,284 in Geneva, 1,140 in Batavia, 839 in North Aurora, 469 in Hampshire, 420 in Sugar Grove, 363 in Gilberts, 334 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County • 13,979 cases and 150 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website. Will County• 37,864 cases and 533 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.