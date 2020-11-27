Illinois surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 deaths and 700,000 cases

Illinois has now surpassed 12,000 COVID-19 deaths and 700,000 cases of the disease statewide.

State health officials announced today that 66 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 7,574 new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 12,029, with 705,063 Illinoisans who've been infected since the outbreak began. Just 10 days ago the state surpassed 11,000 COVID-19 fatalities. Since Nov. 1, 2,272 Illinois residents have died from the virus, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

The state's seven-day average infection rate continues to decline and is now at 10.1%. Less than 10% of today's 77,130 tests returned resulted in a new case of the disease, IDPH officials also reported.

Hospitalizations were also fewer on Thanksgiving, with 5,829 patients being treated Thursday, according to IDPH figures. That's 203 fewer patients than were being treated the day before, and the fourth straight day hospitals have recorded fewer patients. Of those hospitalized Thursday, 1,215 were in intensive care.

A full week has now passed since the governor imposed stricter rules statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those new mandates included reducing capacity to 50% at grocery stores and 25% at other stores, suspending indoor group sports, closing casinos and video gambling terminals, and banning events at banquet halls, party venues and clubs. Other restrictions ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker temporarily shuttered movie theaters and limited outdoor gatherings to 10 people, and funerals to 10 relatives.