Feder: Dish Network turns up heat on Nexstar renewal
Updated 11/27/2020 7:12 AM
"Nexstar Media Group threatens largest local station blackout in TV history, according to Dish," blared the headline on Dish Network's press release Thursday, reports Robert Feder.
It accused the parent company of WGN-Channel 9 and the WGN America cable network of demanding "unreasonable rate increases" and threatening "to blackout its stations from Dish customers to gain negotiation leverage."
Read the full story here.
