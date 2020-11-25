Longtime Rolling Meadows Alderman Mike Cannon abruptly resigns

Rolling Meadows Alderman Mike Cannon announced his resignation late Tuesday after more than nine years on the city council. He said Wednesday he stepped down because of his disagreement with city leadership. Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

Longtime Rolling Meadows alderman and one-time mayoral candidate Mike Cannon abruptly resigned this week, saying he felt powerless in the minority to get much done.

"I'm just not real happy with the leadership of the council itself in the last year and a half. I'm in disagreement with it," Cannon said Wednesday, after his surprise resignation at the end of a virtual council meeting the night before. "I don't have the power to do much. I felt like it's a fight quite often on a lot of issues. I thought it'd be better for someone else to take up the mantle."

Cannon's resignation comes less than three weeks before candidates can begin handing in petitions to run in the April 6, 2021 local election. There will be two years left on Cannon's four-year term. Mayor Joe Gallo can also appoint a replacement to serve until the spring.

Cannon, a political foe of Gallo, said he'd likely support a candidate in the election, depending on who runs.

He has represented Ward 1, located on the city's far west side, since 2011. He finished second in a three-way race for mayor in 2017, and ran unopposed for alderman in 2019.

He was a key vote on two controversial issues that have long-dominated local politics: the relocation and construction of two fire stations, and redevelopment of the old Dominick's property on Kirchoff Road.

"I'm real proud we got two new fire stations built that are state-of-the-art for our people," he said, in reference to the new Station 15 that opened last December and Station 16 last May.

Cannon also said he was proud to have supported the 106-unit Meadow Square townhouse development on 9.5 acres of the 11-acre Kirchoff site. Construction has been underway for more than a year, with about a quarter of the homes sold.

"It's been a long battle," he said.

A retired office products and industrial sales manager, Cannon says he plans to stay in town, where he's lived since 1992.