Elgin's Festival of Lights to brighten up holidays

After being unable to hold its annual tree lighting, the city of Elgin is trying to brighten the holidays with the Festival of Lights.

Lights will be on display nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. at Festival Park at 132 S. Grove Ave. starting Saturday, Dec. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 27.

An enhanced show will take place Thursdays through Sundays, when three holiday-themed songs will play on the half-hour from 5 to 8:30 p.m. with lights dancing and twinkling to the music. Lights will remain on until 9 p.m.

"We could all use a little extra joy this year," said Special Events and Community Engagement Manager Kate O'Leary. "While unable to host our traditional tree lighting ceremony, we've found a way to create a safe, outdoor space filled with holiday magic for the community to enjoy."

People are encouraged to wear a mask if they view the Festival of Lights from the sidewalks of the park. It can also be viewed from a vehicle on Grove Avenue.

The city also announced it is an official mail stop for the North Pole, accepting letters to Santa through Dec. 11. Letters can be dropped off at a "Santa Mail: box near the entrance at the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way.

Letters must be dropped off by 5 p.m. Dec. 11 to guarantee a reply from Santa. Letters must include a return address, but no postage is required.