155 more COVID-19 deaths, 11,378 new cases

New COVID-19 cases reached 11,378 Wednesday, the highest since Saturday, and 155 more people died from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

The number of people in hospital with the virus came to 6,133 as of Tuesday night, reflecting a week's worth of the highest hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Illinois labs processed 114,233 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total past the 10 million mark.

The state's virus positivity rate was 10.6% based on a seven-day average, moving up slightly from Tuesday's 10.4%.

Total infections in Illinois are at 685,467 and deaths are at 11,832 people.

On Saturday, new cases reached 11,891.