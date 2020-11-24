Three charged in robbery of Naperville Verizon store

Two men and a juvenile have been charged in the robbery of a Naperville Verizon store Monday night, police said.

Officers responded about 7:37 p.m. to a report of multiple electronics stolen from the business at 2720-106 Showplace Drive, according to a news release from Naperville police. The suspects had fled the scene, though a description of them and their vehicle were provided to police.

Naperville officers spotted and attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped away, officials said.

Aurora police later found the vehicle in their jurisdiction, along with a "large amount of proceeds," resulting in the arrest of three suspects, authorities said. A fourth remains at large.

Estevon D. Vargas, 18, of the 600 block of Hartford Avenue, Aurora; Jaquarrie Garrett, 20, of the 1500 block of Margaret Avenue in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and the juvenile were each charged with one count of robbery, a Class 2 felony, police said.

A patron of the Verizon store was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, officials said.