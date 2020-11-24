COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Nov. 24

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Suburbs' portion

There have been 291,214 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 43.2% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 5,174 deaths in the suburbs, which is 44.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 134,814 cases and 2,806 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 152,310 cases and 3,377 fatalities. The county health department noted it was experiencing a 48-hour data lag because of a state-related delay.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 4,742 cases and 124 deaths in Des Plaines, 3,259 cases and 37 deaths in Palatine, 2,923 cases and 62 deaths in Arlington Heights, 2,780 cases and 29 deaths in Schaumburg, 2,369 cases and 33 deaths in Streamwood, 2,336 cases and 20 deaths in Mount Prospect, 2,072 cases and 56 deaths in Glenview, 2,101 cases and 33 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 2,054 cases and 82 deaths in Wheeling, 1,495 cases and 63 deaths in Northbrook, 1,482 cases and 19 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,429 cases and 50 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,372 cases and 27 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 771 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 558 cases and 24 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

• As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 42,201 cases and 709 deaths, according to the state. The DuPage County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts as of Friday, according to the county: 3,208 cases and 62 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 2,533 cases and 18 deaths in Addison, 2,310 cases and 20 deaths in West Chicago, 2,121 cases and 32 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,993 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,983 cases and 50 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,953 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 2,007 cases and 29 deaths in Wheaton, 1,673 cases and 15 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,453 cases and 8 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,365 cases and 24 deaths in Bensenville, 1,162 cases and 9 deaths in Villa Park, and 943 cases and 11 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 34,915 cases with 588 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.Kane County• 29,870 cases with 419 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Saturday: 8,937 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 5,735 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 2,758 in St. Charles, 2,461 in Carpentersville, 1,446 in South Elgin, 1,246 in Geneva, 1,111 in Batavia, 822 in North Aurora, 406 in Sugar Grove, 455 in Hampshire, 349 in Gilberts, 333 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County • 13,332 cases and 144 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website. Will County• 36,106 cases and 507 deaths reported, according to the Will County Health Department website Tuesday.