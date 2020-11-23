Palatine police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist

Palatine police are seeking the public's help in locating a white SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist Sunday afternoon then left the scene.

According to police, a 70-year-old man was riding his bike in the 400 block of West Palatine Road at about 3 p.m. Sunday when an eastbound SUV drove onto the shoulder and hit him.

Responding officers and the Palatine Fire Department provided aid to the bicyclist, who suffered serious head injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated.

Police said the suspect vehicle might have front passenger-side damage, and was last seen driving east on Palatine Road from Hickory Street. Witnesses said the SUV could have been from the year 2000 or later.

There is no description of the driver or video of the incident at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 359-9000.