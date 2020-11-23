 

Palatine police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/23/2020 11:35 AM

Palatine police are seeking the public's help in locating a white SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist Sunday afternoon then left the scene.

According to police, a 70-year-old man was riding his bike in the 400 block of West Palatine Road at about 3 p.m. Sunday when an eastbound SUV drove onto the shoulder and hit him.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Responding officers and the Palatine Fire Department provided aid to the bicyclist, who suffered serious head injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated.

Police said the suspect vehicle might have front passenger-side damage, and was last seen driving east on Palatine Road from Hickory Street. Witnesses said the SUV could have been from the year 2000 or later.

There is no description of the driver or video of the incident at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (847) 359-9000.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 