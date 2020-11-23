 

F.I.S.H. pantry marks 50th by donating bench in Carpentersville

      Mary Graziano, president of F.I.S.H Food Pantry in Carpentersville, takes a picture of the sign on the newly donated park bench in to Carpenter Park. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

      Mary Graziano, president of F.I.S.H Food Pantry in Carpentersville, points out to Mayor John Skillman the bench the group donated at Carpenter Park. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
F.I.S.H. Food Pantry in Carpentersville is celebrating its 50th anniversary as an all-volunteer organization this year by donating a bench to Carpenter Park.

"It's (bench's location) a shaded area in the springtime, you're right by a babbling brook so you can sit there and read your book and you can view the whole park," said Don Cwynar, the group's treasurer. The park is at 275 Maple Ave.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

F.I.S.H. is funded by cash and food donations from various organizations, such as churches, schools, businesses, Scouts, women and men's organizations and individuals. It also receives food from local grocery stores.

F.I.S.H., which stands for "Friend, I Shall Help," provided food for more than 34,500 individuals from more than 6,700 families in Carpentersville, East Dundee, West Dundee, Sleepy Hollow, Gilberts and Pingree Grove.

Mary Graziano, the group's president, said the shiny black steel bench with a plaque commemorating the anniversary is humbling and rewarding

"There have been a lot of people that work to make what we do possible," Graziano said. "We wanted to have a party to celebrate our anniversary in April and that didn't work (because of COVID-19) and tried again in November and that again didn't work, so we came up with this idea."

