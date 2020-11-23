First accumulating snow of the season could come Tuesday morning
Updated 11/23/2020 9:07 AM
Some suburbs could see the first accumulating snow of the season Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service forecasts.
Areas west of I-355 and north of I-80 could see 1-2 inches of snow before 10 a.m. Areas east of I-355 should see less than an inch of snow.
The snow is expected to change to rain after 10 a.m.
