 

Feder: ABC 7's Cheryl Scott forecasts Great Lakes in peril

  • Cheryl Scott

    Cheryl Scott

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 11/23/2020 6:26 AM

ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 is teaming with National Geographic to produce a five-part series on the fight to save the Great Lakes, Robert Feder writes.

ABC 7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott and scientists from National Geographic will present "So Great, So Fragile" on successive Tuesdays, starting this week.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Episodes will stream live on ABC 7's connected TV Apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

"Whether for recreational use or drinking water, Chicagoans know the value of the Great Lakes, but may be unaware of factors threatening them," Scott said. "In our series with National Geographic, we get the chance to dig deeper on everything from climate change to pollution, revealing the impact on one of our greatest natural resources. We also show how we can work together to protect, save and keep our lakes great."

