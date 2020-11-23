Elgin woman accused of posting nude photos of husband's mistress

An Elgin woman became "so angry" after finding nude pictures of her husband's mistress on their home computer, she decided to tell "the whole world about it" by publicly posting the explicit images on Facebook, Cook County prosecutors said Monday.

Ramona Martinez-Ayala discovered the images when she was scrolling through her husband's Facebook messages after he didn't log out of his account on the couple's computer on Aug. 20, Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy said.

Martinez-Ayala, who was arrested Sunday, was charged with one felony count of nonconsensual dissemination of sexual images and was released on her own recognizance Monday.

For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.