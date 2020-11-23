Aurora police advise avoiding area near Woodlawn and Prairie
Updated 11/23/2020 10:45 PM
Aurora police advised avoiding the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Prairie Street on Monday night as they and Naperville police conducted an investigation.
