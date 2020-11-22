Aurora police investigating two shootings Saturday

Aurora police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday, both of which left victims hospitalized with injuries.

Officers responded to the first at 1:30 a.m. in the alley of the 1700 block of Ravine Park Lane, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to a Chicago hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The police department's Division of Investigative Services is investigating.

The second shooting was reported at 12:45 p.m. at a motel in the 1000 block of East Benton Street, where officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police

The police department's Division of Investigative Services is investigating, but detectives believe the shooting wasn't random and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call APD Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) -892-1000 or email tips@apd.aurora.il.us.