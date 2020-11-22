Another 10,012 COVID-19 cases, but positivity rate dips again

State health authorities reported another 10,012 new and probable COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the 16th time this month the case total has eclipsed 10,000.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also confirmed 76 additional deaths from the coronavirus, half of them in Cook County. Others included four in DuPage County, two in Kane County, two in Lake County, one in McHenry County and four in Will County.

As of Saturday night, 6,072 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, down slightly from the 64 in hospitals Friday night. Of those hospitalized Saturday night, 1,179 were in an intensive care unit, also down slightly from Friday, and 589 patients were on ventilators.

While case totals remain high, the seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests continues to trend downward, registering at 11.3% for the week Nov. 15 to Nov. 22. The figure was 12.8% a week ago.

With the new cases reported Sunday, the state now has 656,298 infections since the outbreak began, including 11,506 deaths. Within the previous 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,437 tests, the IDPH said Sunday, bringing the state's total to 9,801,419.

On Friday, the state enacted stricter rules aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, including reducing capacity to 50% at grocery stores and 25% at other stores, suspending indoor group sports, closing casinos and gaming terminals, and banning events at banquet halls, party venues and clubs.