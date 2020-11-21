COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Nov. 20

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion

There have been 274,809 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 43.3% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 5,026 deaths in the suburbs, which is 44.4% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 127,730 cases and 2,718 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 145,003 cases and 3,299 fatalities. The county health department noted it was experiencing a 48-hour data lag because of a state-related delay.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 4,358 cases and 121 deaths in Des Plaines, 2,983 cases and 30 deaths in Palatine, 2,650 cases and 57 deaths in Arlington Heights, 2,549 cases and 28 deaths in Schaumburg, 2,156 cases and 32 deaths in Streamwood, 2,114 cases and 19 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,903 cases and 54 deaths in Glenview, 1,902 cases and 33 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 1,898 cases and 82 deaths in Wheeling, 1,374 cases and 60 deaths in Northbrook, 1,334 cases and 19 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,331 cases and 47 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,252 cases and 26 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 737 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 508 cases and 24 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• As of Friday, DuPage County had 39,547 cases and 697 deaths, according to the state. The DuPage County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state

• Top counts as of Wednesday according to the county: 2,986 cases and 57 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 2,416 cases and 17 deaths in Addison, 2,194 cases and 19 deaths in West Chicago, 1,997 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,892 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,849 cases and 49 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,808 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 1,881 cases and 29 deaths in Wheaton, 1,531 cases and 15 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,341 cases and 7 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,296 cases and 21 deaths in Bensenville, 1,082 cases and 9 deaths in Villa Park, and 899 cases and 10 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 33,260 cases with 569 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 5,785 to 5,789 in Waukegan, 1,610 to 1,614 in Round Lake Beach, 1,035 to 1,039 in Mundelein, 995 to 999 in Gurnee, 720 to 724 in Round Lake, 580 to 584 in Vernon Hills, 520 to 524 in Lake Zurich, 480 to 484 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 500 to 504 in Grayslake, 485 to 489 in Libertyville, 415 to 419 in Wauconda.

Kane County• 28,225 cases with 408 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 8,289 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 5,221 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 2,240 in Carpentersville, 2,440 in St. Charles, 1,294 in South Elgin, 1,087 in Geneva, 1,025 in Batavia, 760 in North Aurora, 418 in Hampshire, 321 in Gilberts, 367 in Sugar Grove, 295 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County • 12,483 cases and 139 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website. Will County• 33,564 cases and 495 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.