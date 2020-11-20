Beach Park man dies after being hit while crossing road

A 76-year-old Beach Park man died at the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday on Green Bay Road just north of Waldo Avenue in Beach Park. Witnesses told sheriff's deputies the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street from the west side of the road to his driveway, which was on the east side of the road, when he was struck by a northbound 2003 Cadillac Seville.

The man was unconscious with serious injuries when deputies arrived and was taken to the hospital by rescue personnel from the Beach Park Fire Department.

The vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old Beach Park woman, according to the news release. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.