Naperville intersection reopens after serious crash

The intersection of Washington Street and Bauer Road has reopened after a serious crash on the north side of Naperville.

A Naper Notify alert issued about 8:40 a.m. encouraged drivers to avoid the area while Naperville police and fire crews were at the scene. An update sent out at 10:15 a.m. indicated the roads had reopened to traffic.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.