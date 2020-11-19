Naperville intersection reopens after serious crash
Updated 11/19/2020 10:27 AM
The intersection of Washington Street and Bauer Road has reopened after a serious crash on the north side of Naperville.
A Naper Notify alert issued about 8:40 a.m. encouraged drivers to avoid the area while Naperville police and fire crews were at the scene. An update sent out at 10:15 a.m. indicated the roads had reopened to traffic.
Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.