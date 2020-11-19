Madigan won't step down, but Pritzker says he must give answers

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan defied those calling for his ouster Thursday as a federal corruption probe widens with the arrests of former ComEd executives and an associate, even as Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the powerful Chicago Democrat must be held to account.

"Some individuals have spent millions of dollars and worked diligently to establish a false narrative that I am corrupt and unethical," Madigan said in a statement. "The truth is that I have never engaged in any inappropriate or criminal conduct."

But Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said, "if Speaker Madigan wants to continue in a position of enormous public trust with such an enormous ethical cloud hanging over his head, then he has to -- at the very least -- be willing to stand in front of the press and the people and answer every last question. Written statements and dodged investigatory hearings are not going to cut it.

"If the speaker cannot commit to that level of transparency, then the time has come for him to resign as speaker. The pay to play, quid pro quo situations outlined in these indictments ... are unspeakably wrong."

In the latest prong of a spiraling bribery investigation casting a shadow over Illinois politics, prosecutors Wednesday indicted former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore of Barrington, 62; Chicagoan John Hooker, 71, a former ComEd executive vice president and lobbyist; a Chicagoan Jay Doherty, 67, a ComEd lobbyist and former City Club of Chicago head; and Democratic lobbyist and former lawmaker Michael McClain, 73, of Quincy, a Madigan associate.

The four were charged with bribery, bribery conspiracy and falsifying ComEd records in a scheme that first emerged in July "to corruptly influence and reward a high-level elected official for the state of Illinois," authorities said.

Madigan stated that "the U.S. attorney's office has charged, but of course has not proven, that certain ComEd employees, consultants, and lobbyists allegedly conspired with one another in the hope of somehow influencing me in my official capacity. Let me be clear: if that attempt ever happened, it was never made known to me."

He also pulled Republicans who have called for his ouster into the mix.

"The energy legislation cited by the U.S. attorney's office had the broad support of Democratic and Republican members," Madigan said. He added 2016 legislation favorable to ComEd "would not have moved but for the intense involvement of Rep. Durkin and former Gov. Rauner."

House Republican Leader Durkin said in a statement that the "news makes it abundantly clear that the Democratic Party of Illinois, chaired and controlled by Speaker Madigan, also known as Public Official A, is a corrupt organization that has run its course."

With the scandal widening, the numbers of Democrats calling for Madigan to step down as speaker and chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party is growing from just a handful this summer. Two of the latest were Democratic Rep. Sam Yingling of Round Lake Beach and Jonathan Carroll of Northbrook, who said they would not support Madigan as speaker on Thursday.

In a July 17 agreement with the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois, ComEd admitted to bribery and colluding with a state official, identified as the speaker, to get laws enabling rate hikes passed in exchange for hiring and awarding contracts to Madigan cronies.

The new indictment states "the defendants undertook other efforts to influence and reward Public Official A, including causing ComEd to retain a particular outside law firm favored by Public Official A and to accept into ComEd's internship program a certain amount of students who resided in the Chicago ward associated with Public Official A.

"Pramaggiore and McClain also allegedly took steps to have an individual appointed to ComEd's board of directors at the request of Public Official A and McClain," prosecutors said.

Attorneys for Cotter, Pramaggiore and McClain denied any wrongdoing.

