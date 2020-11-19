Des Plaines-area girl, 13, reported missing

Authorities are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from unincorporated Elk Grove Township.

Valeria Abarca was last seen Wednesday at her home on the 7500 block of Elmhurst Road near Des Plaines, according to a news release from the Cook County sheriff's office. Valeria is believed to have left the home sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities described her as 5 feet tall, 130 pounds with a medium complexion, long brown hair, brown eyes and pierced ears. She has a scar from a burn on the back of her right hand. She was last seen wearing green, brown, tan and black camouflage pants, a black sweatshirt and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on Valeria's whereabouts should call the Cook County sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188 or dial 911.