Madigan confidant and ex-ComEd CEO among those charged with bribery

Associated Press file photoHouse Speaker Michael Madigan has not been charged in the ComEd bribery scandal and has denied any wrongdoing.

A former Springfield lobbyist and confidant of House Speaker Michael Madigan has been charged with bribery in a criminal case in Chicago, along with the former ComEd CEO, a top ComEd lobbyist and the ex-head of the City Club.

Named in the indictment are Madigan friend, Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, top ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and Jay Doherty, the former president of the City Club.

Federal prosecutors charged ComEd with bribery last July in a bombshell case that has continued to reverberate politically in the four months that have passed. It prompted a legislative probe of Madigan's dealings with ComEd, and it has led to questions about whether Madigan will be able to hold onto power.

Madigan has any denied wrongdoing. He's denied personal knowledge of the bribery scheme and said he never expected someone to be hired for a job in exchange for an action he took.

