Feder: The show must go on for ABC 7's Magnificent Mile Lights Fest

There won't be the traditional procession down Michigan Avenue this year, but that's not stopping ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 from producing its annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival to kick off the holiday season, Robert Feder writes.

News anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky will host the nationally syndicated special to air on ABC 7 at 6 p.m. Sunday and repeat at 4 p.m. November 29.

Janet Davies will contribute to the one-hour extravaganza, taped on a fantasy winter wonderland set in Pioneer Court.

Musical performers will include Jennifer Hudson and Heather Headley.

