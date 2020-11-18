 

Feder: Sasha-Ann Simons named host of midday talk show 'Reset' on WBEZ

  • Sasha-Ann Simons, host and national correspondent at American University's WAMU in Washington, D.C., will start December 14 as host of "Reset," the flagship news and talk program airing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays on WBEZ.

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 11/18/2020 10:39 AM

Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM has gone out of Chicago to fill the vacancy for a new host on its locally produced midday talk show, Robert Feder writes.

Chicago radio veteran Justin Kaufmann has been filling in since Jenn White left in June to host "1A," the NPR talk show produced by WAMU and distributed to more than 375 stations nationwide. Simons was a regular contributor to "1A.

"It is a great honor to host 'Reset' and a huge responsibility I don't take lightly. I'm excited to make Chicago my new home and to explore the region with curiosity and affection," Simons said in a statement.

