Feder: Mancow leaving WLS morning show

Erich Mancow Muller is leaving WLS 890-AM after two years as morning host. His last day on the Cumulus Media news/talk station will be November 25.

"Much of the enjoyment I had left doing radio has been sucked out of it," Muller, 54, said Monday. "Alone in an office building with no guests and endless rules is not my idea of a creative process ... For me, no interaction has been the radio kiss of death. Talking during this political season and hearing endless tales of woe from my listeners has been radio without joy."

Marv Nyren, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Chicago, confirmed that the decision to part company was mutual, and said Muller would be paid through the end of the year when his contract expires. Neither side had initiated negotiations on a renewal.

"Mancow has done everything we asked him to do," said Nyren, noting their warm and cordial relationship this time around. "It's been a gem for two years."

Starting November 30, a number of fill-in hosts will be used until a permanent replacement is hired. Nyren said he and program director Stephanie Tichenor have narrowed the field to three, with a decision expected by January 1 or sooner.

