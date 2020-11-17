Darch, incumbent trustees and clerk form reelection slate in Barrington

Barrington Village President Karen Darch, three incumbent village trustees and Village Clerk Tony Ciganek will run for reelection in the spring as part of a slate they're calling "Barrington Forward."

Darch, who is seeking her fifth term as the village's top elected official, said in an announcement of the slate Tuesday that the group provides "strong, steady, and proven leadership" as Barrington continues to deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're working proactively to support community efforts, help our local businesses survive, and maintain the village's fiscal stability by remaining fiscally responsible," she said. "Meanwhile, we're keeping an eye on the future. Barrington was thriving before this pandemic, and the Barrington Forward team will ensure we continue this positive momentum."

The slate's trustee candidates are Todd Sholeen, who's served on the board since 2015; Jennifer Wondrasek, who was elected in 2017 and is seeking a second term on the panel; and Mike Moran, who was appointed to the board last year when former Trustee Jeff Janssen resigned because he was moving out of state.

Ciganek will be seeking his second term as village clerk.

"Each of the members of our Barrington Forward team is honored to serve our hometown," Ciganek, Sholeen, Wondrasek and Moran said in a joint statement. "We proudly volunteer to give back to our special community. We work together respectfully to do what's best for Barrington without personal agendas. And we bring a unique mix of experience and fresh ideas to ensure we're always moving Barrington forward."

Candidates in the April 6 election can file nominating petitions from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21.