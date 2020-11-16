Pedestrian in critical condition after Buffalo Grove crash

An Arlington Heights man is in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge after he was struck by an SUV Friday near the Plaza Verde shopping center in Buffalo Grove, police said Monday.

Buffalo Grove police Lt. Mike Rodriguez said that the crash occurred at about 8 p.m. Friday, when a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by a Buffalo Grove man in his 50s struck the pedestrian in the right southbound lane of Arlington Heights Road near Dundee Road.

Rodriguez said the pedestrian, who is in his 60s, was crossing from the east side to the west side of Arlington Heights Road, in the direction of the shopping center entrance. Witnesses told police the man did not appear to be paying attention to traffic, he added.

The collision sent the man airborne before he landed on the pavement, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday with head injuries.

Rodriguez said the driver, who was not injured, had been traveling slower than the speed limit and was not ticketed after the crash.