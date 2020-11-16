Feder: TV reporter from Crystal Lake dies in motorcycle crash

Jennifer Lenzini, a 26-year-old TV news reporter who grew up in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in North Port, Florida.

Lenzini, a graduate of Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, had just joined NBC affiliate WBBH/ABC affiliate WZVN in Fort Myers, Florida, in July after four years with NBC affiliate KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa.

She was riding on the back of a BMW motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Sarasota County when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, according to police reports.

"Jenny covered stories that mattered most to our community in Charlotte County and Lee County," her station posted Sunday. "She was always diligent in her work and made sure you knew how grateful and thankful she was to be reporting in Southwest Florida,"

