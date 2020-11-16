Believe Project returns for seventh year of helping others

To tell us who you think deserves $100, visit https://events.dailyherald.com/believe/ no later than Friday, Nov. 27.

In this season of giving and sharing, it's important that we continue to believe.

We should believe in each other. We should believe in helping those in need.

So for the seventh consecutive year, we're inviting you to tell us how you would use $100 -- not for yourself, but for someone else.

Thanks to donor and former businesswoman Carolyn Gable, our Believe Project aims to celebrate the true meaning of comfort and joy.

Gable has given us 31 envelopes, each containing a $100 bill. We will send those envelopes to readers who submit the most compelling stories -- in 150 words or fewer -- for helping others. The readers then will pass along the money to the people in need.

Each day in December, in the paper and online, we'll share the stories of deserving recipients, of people facing hardships who need a helping hand or who deserve a pat on the back.

To tell us who you think deserves $100, visit https://events.dailyherald.com/believe/ no later than Friday, Nov. 27.