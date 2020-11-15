Warren Township man shot multiple times outside his home

A 36-year-old Warren Township man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times outside his home Saturday afternoon, Lake County authorities said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at approximately 2 p.m. to the 33800 block of North Oak Street, near Gages Lake, for a report of multiple shots fired.

They found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and initiated lifesaving efforts until paramedics arrived and took him to an area hospital, authorities said.

Sheriff's police said investigators determined that the male shooter approached the 36-year-old victim outside his home and fired several shots before running to a vehicle and driving away.

Investigators continue to work to determine a motive, but based on the information obtained by detectives, it does not appear to be a random attack, sheriff's police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (847) 377-4250.