Student data appears safe after District 211 hack, officials say

A breach of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211's communications system Saturday does not appear to have jeopardized the security of student and family data, officials said Sunday.

According to the district, the compromise Saturday led to some District 211 families receiving emails, automated phone calls and test messages. Those communications were not authorized and should be deleted, officials said.

After securing the system, officials said, the district's technology team began assessing whether there was a compromise of student or family data. Initial reports indicate the data is secure, the district reported.

"The district also has engaged local law enforcement to actively investigate this criminal activity," officials said.

The district will continue to post updates on the situation on its website, officials said.