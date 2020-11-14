Two die Friday in Newport Township collision

Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's OfficeA 79-year-old man from Zion driving this van was killed Friday night when his vehicle crossed the centerline, resulting in a head-on crash in unincorporated Newport Township.

Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's OfficeA 29-year-old man from Winthrop Harbor was killed Friday when his sports utility vehicle was hit by a vehicle that crossed the centerline, resulting in a head-on crash in unincorporated Newport Township.

A 79-year-old man from Zion and a 29-year-old man from Winthrop Harbor were killed Friday when the Zion man's vehicle crossed the centerline, resulting in a head-on crash in unincorporated Newport Township, the Lake County sheriff's office said in a news release.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 Chevrolet Express cargo van driven by the Zion man was traveling east on Russell Road about 7:15 p.m. Friday when it struck a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle driven by the Winthrop Harbor man traveling west.

Both vehicles were occupied only by their drivers, who were pronounced dead at the scene. The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.

Police said they don't know why the driver crossed the centerline. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.