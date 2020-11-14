Standoff at Arlington Heights accident scene ends peacefully

What police describe as a mental health crisis led to a standoff with a 20-year-old Milwaukee man following a minor traffic accident Friday on Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, police said in a new release.

The standoff, which began about 8:30 p.m., disrupted traffic for more than two hours, but ended peacefully with no charges filed.

Police said a passenger was taken from the single vehicle involved in the crash in the express lanes of westbound Palatine Road west of Windsor Avenue and was being assessed by paramedics in an ambulance.

Other paramedics were evaluating the driver, who was still in the car, when he suddenly took a sharp-edged weapon and began cutting his wrist, police said. Fire personnel pulled back and traffic was rerouted while more police responded under a mutual aid request.

Police said officers initiated dialogue with the driver and after extended conversation, the man threw his weapon out the passenger window, only to display another knife a short time later.

After about 90 minutes of continued communication, police said, they were able to convince the driver to exit his car unarmed. Paramedics treated the self-inflicted wound and transported the driver to a hospital.

Palatine Road reopened about 10:45 p.m.