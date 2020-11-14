COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Nov. 13

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion

There have been 240,453 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 43.6% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 4,713 deaths in the suburbs, which is 44.9% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 113,077 cases and 2,551 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 129,585 cases and 3,178 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 3,918 cases and 118 deaths in Des Plaines, 2,603 cases and 25 deaths in Palatine, 2,228 cases and 25 deaths in Schaumburg, 2,277 cases and 53 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,948 cases and 30 deaths in Streamwood, 1,875 cases and 14 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,723 cases and 81 deaths in Wheeling, 1,696 cases and 53 deaths in Glenview, 1,642 cases and 32 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 1,256 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,151 cases and 44 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,180 cases and 45 deaths in Northbrook, 1,074 cases and 25 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 661 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 479 cases and 24 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 31,873 cases and 649 deaths as of Friday. The county health department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Top counts: 2,588 cases and 53 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 2,154 cases and 16 deaths in Addison, 1,937 cases and 19 deaths in West Chicago, 1,698 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,670 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,581 cases and 48 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,556 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 1,617 cases and 28 deaths in Wheaton, 1,394 cases and 14 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 1,189 cases and 6 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,141 cases and 19 deaths in Bensenville, 946 cases and 7 deaths in Villa Park, and 766 cases and 8 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• Lake County reported 27,645 cases and 541 deaths as of Wednesday. The county health department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

• Most recent top counts: 5,785 to 5,789 in Waukegan, 1,610 to 1,614 in Round Lake Beach, 1,035 to 1,039 in Mundelein, 995 to 999 in Gurnee, 720 to 724 in Round Lake, 580 to 584 in Vernon Hills, 520 to 524 in Lake Zurich, 480 to 484 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 500 to 504 in Grayslake, 485 to 489 in Libertyville, 415 to 419 in Wauconda.

Kane County• 25,278 cases with 383 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Kane County Health Department has ceased updating its website as of Oct. 28, blaming a data processing issue on the state.

McHenry County• 10,301 cases and 120 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 26,532 cases and 466 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.