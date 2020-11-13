Though returns show Oberweis losing to Underwood, he appears in Washington for orientation

Republican 14th Congressional District challenger Jim Oberweis appears at the Capitol in Washington with newly elected 15th District Republican congresswoman Mary Miller of downstate Oakland, in this photo posted on his Facebook page. Courtesy of the Oberweis campaign

A Facebook post by Republican 14th Congressional District challenger Jim Oberweis shows he was at the U.S. Capitol for "new member orientation" Friday.

That's even though unofficial election results from the race show Oberweis lost by more than 4,000 votes to incumbent Democratic congresswoman Lauren Underwood of Naperville, with some late-arriving votes yet to be counted.

"This has been on the schedule for weeks and he was encouraged to attend because they only do this the one time," said Oberweis campaign spokesman Travis Akin. "There were other candidates there in similar situations of closely contested races."

In the photo, Oberweis is with newly elected 15th District Republican congresswoman Mary Miller of downstate Oakland.

Freshman orientation for incoming representatives began Thursday, though they won't be sworn in until January.

Oberweis has not conceded the race to Underwood, who appears headed to her second term. Her campaign offered no comment on Oberweis' appearance at the event.

Oberweis was leading in the race on election night. However, over the next few days, more mail-in ballots were counted by election officials in multiple counties, and Underwood overtook the state senator from Sugar Grove.

Akin said the Oberweis camp plans to seek a recount once the results are certified later this month.

"We are going to pursue all our legal options," he said.