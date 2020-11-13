 

Though returns show Oberweis losing to Underwood, he appears in Washington for orientation

  • Republican 14th Congressional District challenger Jim Oberweis appears at the Capitol in Washington with newly elected 15th District Republican congresswoman Mary Miller of downstate Oakland, in this photo posted on his Facebook page.

    Republican 14th Congressional District challenger Jim Oberweis appears at the Capitol in Washington with newly elected 15th District Republican congresswoman Mary Miller of downstate Oakland, in this photo posted on his Facebook page. Courtesy of the Oberweis campaign

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 11/13/2020 7:09 PM

A Facebook post by Republican 14th Congressional District challenger Jim Oberweis shows he was at the U.S. Capitol for "new member orientation" Friday.

That's even though unofficial election results from the race show Oberweis lost by more than 4,000 votes to incumbent Democratic congresswoman Lauren Underwood of Naperville, with some late-arriving votes yet to be counted.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"This has been on the schedule for weeks and he was encouraged to attend because they only do this the one time," said Oberweis campaign spokesman Travis Akin. "There were other candidates there in similar situations of closely contested races."

In the photo, Oberweis is with newly elected 15th District Republican congresswoman Mary Miller of downstate Oakland.

Freshman orientation for incoming representatives began Thursday, though they won't be sworn in until January.

Oberweis has not conceded the race to Underwood, who appears headed to her second term. Her campaign offered no comment on Oberweis' appearance at the event.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Oberweis was leading in the race on election night. However, over the next few days, more mail-in ballots were counted by election officials in multiple counties, and Underwood overtook the state senator from Sugar Grove.

Akin said the Oberweis camp plans to seek a recount once the results are certified later this month.

"We are going to pursue all our legal options," he said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 