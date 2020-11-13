Palatine District 15 employee voices complaint to board about suspension

A Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 program assistant took the unusual step of publicly discussing disciplinary action against her, saying it came after she refused to work in a new position due to a medical condition.

The district didn't discuss specifics regarding the employee, Bonnie Levecke, but said accommodations are made available when requested by a physician due to documented medical conditions.

Levecke, who's worked for the district for about 15 years, told the school board Wednesday she received "callous and insensitive" treatment from the district. She said she got a written warning and then a two-day suspension for refusing to work as a protected health space program assistant, a new position created this year to supervise sick children until parents can pick them up from school.

Levecke didn't give details about her health condition, but she said she eventually gave the district a note from her doctor saying she should not be around people who are ill.

Her suspension was for insubordination and not communicating professionally, she said, adding the latter "may be true in a couple of instances."

District spokeswoman Morgan Delack answered questions on behalf of Superintendent Laurie Heinz. "Our staff are afforded opportunities for leaves of absence or accommodations due to documented medical conditions requested by a physician," she said. "We have many staff accommodations in place for this reason. Each request is handled privately, and with care and compassion."

After Levecke made her statement Wednesday, the school board approved without comment the monthly personnel report that included her suspension. Board President Lisa Szczupaj declined to comment Friday, citing confidentiality of personnel issues.

Levecke said she requested a hearing regarding the disciplinary action against her, and the hearing officer recommended her suspension.

Hearings include union representation, and the hearing officer's role is filled by one of two assistant superintendents who serve as complaint managers, Delack said.

Educational Support Personnel Association union President Carl Abraham didn't return a request for comment.