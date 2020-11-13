 

Naperville man thrown from vehicle in crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/13/2020 8:03 PM

An 18-year-old Naperville man who was thrown from his vehicle in a two-car crash in Naperville Friday afternoon was taken to Edward Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The other driver was issued a citation.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In a news release, Naperville police said the crash occurred about 3:10 p.m. at Mill Street and Diehl Road.

A 2008 Black Audi driven by a 29-year-old Chicago man collided with a Silver 2008 Buick driven by the 18-year-old Naperville man.

Debris from the crash damaged an uninvolved vehicle and a nearby building.

The intersection was closed and traffic was rerouted until the roadway was reopened at 6:32 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Audi was turning left from westbound Diehl to go south on Mill but failed to yield to the Buick that was traveling east on Diehl.

The driver of the Audi was cited for failure to yield while turning left, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Naperville police at (630) 305-5477

