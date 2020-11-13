License to patrol? State lawmakers consider plan to make cops get a license

Crystal Lake Police Chief Jim Black, who's also president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, said law enforcement leaders are embracing reform efforts but are hesitant when it comes to licensing.

The person who cuts your hair needs a state license to clip shaggy bangs and trim overgrown sideburns. Same with the plumber who fixes your leaky faucet. Your doctor, your lawyer, your kids' teachers, even your exterminator ... they all need a license from the state of Illinois to do their jobs.

Who doesn't? The person with a gun, a badge and the authority to put you in handcuffs.

But that may soon change, as state lawmakers are in talks with one another and law enforcement reps about creating a licensing system for police officers.

Rising out of calls for reform after a police officer killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, the proposal was discussed again this week during a special Illinois Senate committee hearing. Among those testifying were Attorney General Kwame Raoul, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black, who's president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is among the state leaders who support a licensing program for police officers. -

Proponents, such as Raoul, see licensing as a better way to root out bad cops, boost professionalism in the ranks, increase public transparency and create statewide standards for what misconduct should end an officer's career.

They're not looking to go after cops for minor infractions typically handled in-house, or "fishing to decertify officers," Raoul insisted.

"What we're targeting is conduct that would lead to a decision to discharge a police officer," he said.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019 DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said Illinois needs a better way to deal with serious police misconduct.

Berlin said that while the vast majority of police officers are conscientious and dedicated, there's room for improvement when it comes to identifying and keeping track of bad cops.

"We need a better, uniform way to deal with serious misconduct, and that's what we believe this process will accomplish," he said.

"If the public doesn't have confidence in the criminal justice system, then the ability to obtain justice is impossible," added Stewart Umholtz, state's attorney of Tazewell County near Peoria. "As attorneys, we work under a licensing system. I think police officers can, too."

Certified, not licensed

Police in Illinois aren't licensed; they're certified. Requirements for certification include completing a 14-week, 480-hour basic training program and passing a 200-question exam.

Once hired, police must complete annual training on subjects including legal changes and use of force, and tri-annual training on matters that include mental health awareness, officer wellness and cultural competency.

It typically takes a conviction for a felony or one of a handful of misdemeanors to lose certification. That means officers whose misconduct doesn't result in a criminal conviction -- like dishonesty or intentionally turning off a body camera -- can continue to serve, Raoul noted.

It's still uncertain how exactly a licensing program would be different, as details of the proposal continue to be worked out. Early indications are it would involve a state panel to oversee licensing procedures and requirements, track misconduct and make judgments on when an officer should lose his or her license.

Police lukewarm to idea

While police leaders say they're as eager as anyone to eliminate bad cops from their ranks, the idea of needing a license roils many. They'd prefer to stick with the certification process and believe they can address needed reforms without licensing.

Black noted police departments across the state have embraced the "10 Shared Principles" created by the chiefs' association and Illinois NAACP, banned chokeholds and taken other steps to improve.

"While we're not perfect, Illinois law enforcement does lead the way," he said.

Police also have raised concerns over how a licensing program would affect their collective bargaining rights, and over who gets to decide whether a cop loses the license.

A representative of the Police Benevolent & Protective Association noted that while it's a legal panel that reviews disciplinary actions against lawyers, and a physician panel that does the same for doctors, it's not clear whether police discipline would be decided by other officers.

What's next

Don't expect legislation on the governor's desk anytime soon. The state legislature's fall veto session that had been scheduled to begin next week was abruptly canceled Tuesday. Now, the General Assembly won't meet again until January.

In the meantime, Raoul pledged to continue working with law enforcement and other stakeholders to find common ground.

"I want to applaud my law enforcement partners for coming to the table at this critical time to address these reforms we need in our state," he said. "It's not easy to be a law enforcement officer at this moment."

In memoriam

Former Buffalo Grove Deputy Police Chief Pete Lippert died this week at 73

Sad news from Buffalo Grove, where officials this week announced the passing of retired Deputy Chief Pete Lippert on Sunday.

According to the village, Lippert, 73, started his law enforcement career in 1972 and worked his way up the ranks, serving as a field training officer, accident investigator, criminal investigator, patrol commander and eventually deputy chief. He retired from that post in 2003 but came back to serve the department as a crime prevention specialist from 2007 to 2012.

Services for Lippert, who is survived by his wife and three daughters, took place this week.

Another farewell

Conan, who served as a police dog for the Lake County sheriff's office and Lake Villa Police Department, died Nov. 6. -

The Lake Villa Police Department and Lake County sheriff's office also are grieving one of their own this week, with the passing Nov. 6 of longtime police dog Conan.

Conan served with the sheriff's office from 2009 to 2014, then joined the Lake Villa police force until his retirement in 2017.

"Thank you Conan for your service, you will be forever in our hearts," Lake Villa police wrote on Facebook.

