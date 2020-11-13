Driver's license offices will be closed Tuesday through Dec. 6

All Illinois driver's license offices will be closed starting Tuesday because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement on social media, Secretary of State Jesse White's office said Dec. 7 is the target date for reopening.

Expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.

The announcement advised visiting www.cyberdrive.illinois for license plate sticker renewals and other services.