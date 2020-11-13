Cook County issues stay-at-home advisory as new COVID-19 cases top 15,000

People get tested for COVID-19 at Arlington Park last month in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Cook County leaders Friday advised suburban residents to stay at home when possible for at least 30 days to curb the spread of COVID-19 effective Monday.

The new policy comes as 27 additional people died of the virus and 15,415 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The case tally is a record number but also reflects a new IDPH policy of consolidating confirmed and probable cases.

Patients in Illinois hospitals with the respiratory disease totalled 5,362 as of Thursday night.

The state's virus test positivity rate measured 13.2%, reflecting an continuous climb.

The Cook County Department of Public Health asked employers to ensure as many employees as possible can work from home and recommended residents avoid going out as much as possible with exceptions for work, school, buying groceries or getting a COVID-19 test or flu shot.

Officials also told households to limit gatherings to their immediate families and not invite relatives or friends for Thanksgiving events.

"We know limiting gatherings with friends and family can be hard, but we also know that virtual celebrations will save lives," Health Department Senior Medical Officer Rachel Rubin said.

The move follows a similar advisory issued Thursday by Chicago.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois stands at 551,957 with 10,504 deaths.

State labs processed 106,540 tests in the last 24 hours.