Illinois adds 12,702 new COVID-19 cases, Lightfoot issues stay-at-home advisory

As COVID-19 test lines grow at sites operated by the state and counties, many Illinois residents are turning to private labs to get tested quicker. Associated Press file photo/Oct. 21

State health officials announced today that 43 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while another 12,702 infections were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 10,477, with 536,542 Illinois residents who have tested positive for the disease, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

The state's seven-day average infection rate now stands 12.6%, a slight increase from the day before.

Hospitals across the state are reporting 5,258 people are being treated for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 956 COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units. COVID-19 patients are now taking up 25.4% of all ICU beds in the state.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home advisory that is set to go into effect Monday at 6 a.m. The mayor said if Chicagoans abided by the advisory, it would save an estimated 1,000 lives. She is urging residents not to leave the house for anything nonessential during until the advisory is lifted.